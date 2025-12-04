Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ABA Urges Attys To Guard Confidentiality In Withdraw Motions

By Andrea Keckley ( December 3, 2025, 3:38 PM EST) -- The American Bar Association on Wednesday advised attorneys that they must leave information about their representation of a client out of any motions they file to withdraw as their counsel unless they have an explicit exception to existing confidentiality rules or the client's consent....

