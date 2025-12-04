Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pond Lehocky Plans 8th Pa. Office, Adds Workers' Comp Atty

By James Boyle ( December 4, 2025, 4:00 PM EST) -- Workers' compensation firm Pond Lehocky Giordano is preparing to expand its Pennsylvania footprint with the launch of an office in York, with the addition of an attorney who moved her practice from defense firm Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms