Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Split Conn. High Court Backs Town In Police Pension Row

By Brian Steele ( December 3, 2025, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the town of Groton isn't required to make health savings account contributions in order to offset deductibles owed by retired police officers, reasoning that HSA contributions don't qualify as insurance coverage or deductibles under the parties' pension agreement....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies