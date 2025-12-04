Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Doc Defends Suit Over Bills From Brother's Former Law Firm

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( December 4, 2025, 4:35 PM EST) -- An Ohio physician asked a Pennsylvania county judge to keep her brother's former law firm in her lawsuit over an alleged broken promise to represent her pro bono, urging the court to reject the firm's argument that she missed her chance to bring the claims earlier in a separate Ohio case, according to a filing made public Thursday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms