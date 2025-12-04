Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Admin. Slashes Work Permit Validity To 18 Months

By Britain Eakin ( December 4, 2025, 7:17 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Thursday said work permits will only be valid for 18 months rather than five years for some categories of immigrants, including refugees, asylees and those granted withholding of removal....

