Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feature

Notable Pennsylvania Legislation Of 2025

By Matthew Santoni ( December 23, 2025, 3:42 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania's much-delayed 2025 budget bill contained some big public-policy changes like ending a carbon cap-and-trade program, offering an $800 income tax credit and providing stopgap funding for mass transit, even as its domination of the state Legislature's time prevented much else from passing, attorneys told Law360 in reviewing major laws that passed in the last year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies