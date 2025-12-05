Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Microsoft Granted Appeal In £270M Reseller Class Action

By Ronan Barnard ( December 5, 2025, 5:36 PM GMT) -- A London tribunal has allowed Microsoft to appeal against its ruling that it cannot exercise control over products it has licensed to resellers, saying there is no "clear authority" on points of law related to that issue, so the software giant has a chance of succeeding....

