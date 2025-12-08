Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crypto Project Ondo Finance Says SEC Closed Inquiry

By Sarah Jarvis ( December 8, 2025, 5:35 PM EST) -- Ondo Finance said Monday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has ended an investigation into the crypto project without filing any claims, following similar announcements from multiple other crypto firms coinciding with the change of presidential administration earlier this year....

