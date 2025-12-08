Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chancery Blocks Opt-Out In $32M Emisphere Settlement

By Jarek Rutz ( December 8, 2025, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Monday signed off on a $32 million class settlement over Emisphere Technologies Inc.'s $1.8 billion sale to Novo Nordisk AS, rejecting Emisphere investor IsZo Capital LP's push to opt out and pursue its own claims and trimming the investors' fee request to a 23.5% cut of the fund....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies