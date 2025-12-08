Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Supreme Court Sets New Anti-SLAPP Test

By Zach Dupont ( December 8, 2025, 8:21 PM EST) -- Colorado's high court issued an opinion Monday creating a two-step analysis for judges to conduct when evaluating anti-SLAPP motions to dismiss in defamation cases after issuing a ruling against a Colorado Springs-based veterinary clinic suing two women who published negative reviews about it on social media....

