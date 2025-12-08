Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tax Court Rejects Telecom Co.'s $3M Bankruptcy Deductions

By Kat Lucero ( December 8, 2025, 6:29 PM EST) -- A telecommunications company cannot deduct over $3 million as a loss tied to a subsidiary's bankruptcy proceedings, the U.S. Tax Court ruled Monday, holding that the amount must be reported as capitalized expenditures because both businesses share the same owners....

