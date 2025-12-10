Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Gov. Removes Pot Agency Director Over Enforcement Issues

By Jonathan Capriel ( December 10, 2025, 6:39 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered the head of the state Office of Cannabis Management to step down and be replaced, saying the agency "too often" has stifled the state's marijuana market's potential....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections