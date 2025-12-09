Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FINRA Flags GenAI Risks In Annual Oversight Report

By Sarah Jarvis ( December 9, 2025, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said in a Tuesday report that firms "may want to consider" developing supervisory processes covering generative AI at an enterprise level, as well as steps to mitigate associated risks such as inaccuracy and bias....

