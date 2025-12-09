Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chipotle Bowl Delivered By DoorDash Had 'Rodent,' Suit Says

By Rae Ann Varona ( December 9, 2025, 9:41 PM EST) -- A New York woman has sued Chipotle, DoorDash and one of the food delivery company's "dashers," alleging in a complaint filed in New York state court that she "bit into a rodent" concealed in a burrito bowl she had delivered from the fast-casual restaurant chain....

