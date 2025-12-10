Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Disciplined Attys Want High Court's Take On Judge Criticism

By David Minsky ( December 10, 2025, 7:34 PM EST) -- A father-daughter team of attorneys have brought a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court challenging their suspensions for criticizing a Florida state judge who reversed a $2.75 million jury verdict in favor of their client in a racial discrimination lawsuit, saying their comments are protected by the First Amendment. ...

