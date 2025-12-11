Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Debt Collection Firm Hit With Class Claims In Philly

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( December 11, 2025, 5:18 PM EST) -- Jefferson Capital, a Minnesota-based debt collection firm, has been hit with a class action in Philadelphia alleging the company violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and state law by contacting third parties in the vicinity of people who owed money....

