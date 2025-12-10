Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mont. Youths Say State, Gov. Violated High Court Enviro Ruling

By Juan-Carlos Rodriguez ( December 10, 2025, 6:36 PM EST) -- A group of young Montanans is asking the state Supreme Court to decide whether two laws that weaken environmental policies in the state violate their constitutional right to "clean and healthful" surroundings....

