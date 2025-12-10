Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Seeks Fairness Review From High Court In Tax Dispute

By Maria Koklanaris ( December 10, 2025, 6:44 PM EST) -- A property owner is appropriately compensated if given surplus proceeds from a government sale of their property for more than the owner owed, provided the sale was conducted fairly, the federal government told the U.S. Supreme Court....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies