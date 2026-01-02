Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Sentencing, Death Penalty Cases Promise Changes In 2026

By Brandon Lowrey ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- Criminal defense attorneys and prosecutors should brace for changes in 2026, with ongoing cases and pending decisions that could show significant movement on sentencing trends and clarify limitations on the death penalty, warrantless searches and attorney-client discussions....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies