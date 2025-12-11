Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Woman Charged With Theft Of $1M IRS Refund Check

By Julie Manganis ( December 11, 2025, 6:56 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts woman has been arrested on allegations that she set up a bogus corporation and a bank account in a scheme to steal a tax refund check for nearly $1 million that she says she was sent by a man she met online, federal prosecutors announced Thursday....

