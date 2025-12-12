Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ashurst-Led Dutch Fintech To Buy Rival For €1B

By Tom Fish ( December 12, 2025, 2:32 PM GMT) -- Dutch financial technology company Mollie BV has agreed to acquire GoCardless, a U.K. bank payments provider, for €1.1 billion ($1.28 billion) to create a pan-European platform for more than 350,000 merchants....

