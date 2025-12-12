Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NC Supreme Court Clarifies Tax On Prepaid Wireless

By Maria Koklanaris ( December 12, 2025, 7:01 PM EST) -- A North Carolina cellphone retailer for Boost Mobile products is responsible for tax on prepaid wireless calling services, the state's highest court ruled Friday, though finding that when those services changed to take the form of cards with stored value, tax liability shifted to Boost....

