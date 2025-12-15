Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Md. Panel Revives Malpractice Suit Over Infected Ulcer

By Mike Curley ( December 15, 2025, 4:54 PM EST) -- A Maryland state appeals court has reinstated a man's suit alleging that a hospital's negligence resulted in his infected ulcer, finding the trial court was wrong to determine that his expert was not qualified and didn't sufficiently lay out the hospital's alleged breaches....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms