Reddit Fights Australia's Social Media Ban For Kids Under 16

By Allison Grande ( December 12, 2025, 10:07 PM EST) -- Global online discussion forum Reddit on Thursday launched a legal challenge to Australia's first-of-its-kind law prohibiting children under 16 from creating accounts on nearly a dozen popular social media platforms, telling the country's top court that the measure illegally restrains minors' political communications and that there are "less restrictive" ways to protect kids online....

