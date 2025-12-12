Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bill Would Let Fed Workers Use Uniformed Services Works

By Elliot Weld ( December 12, 2025, 7:59 PM EST) -- Federal lawmakers have introduced a copyright bill to the U.S. House of Representatives that would give employees of the federal government permission to use literary works produced by civilian members of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences for work and other purposes....

