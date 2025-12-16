New Rule Shows NRC Willing To Move Fast To Reform Regs

By Brooke Poole Clark, Timothy Matthews and Alex Polonsky ( December 16, 2025, 4:07 PM EST) -- On Nov. 26, under the auspices of Section 5 of the May executive order mandating the reform of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the NRC published an immediately effective final rule, "Streamlining Select Rules of Practice and Procedure." In doing so, the NRC rescinded a number of its previously rules of practice as "either inconsistent with statutory requirements or duplicative of statutory requirements and other binding regulations."...