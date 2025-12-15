Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

IRS Finalizes Tribal Welfare, Energy Direct Pay Rules

By Kat Lucero ( December 15, 2025, 6:06 PM EST) -- The IRS finalized a pair of long-awaited tribal regulations Monday governing a taxable income exclusion for welfare benefits and classifying certain tribe-owned entities as tax-exempt to allow them to directly monetize tax credits for clean energy projects....

