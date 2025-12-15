Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ditching SUV Isn't Evidence Tampering, Conn. Justices Say

By Parker Quinlan ( December 15, 2025, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a man accused of ditching his SUV after hitting and killing a pedestrian cannot face charges of evidence tampering because he did not alter the vehicle after he moved it into a parking lot, in plain view of a busy street....

