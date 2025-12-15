Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Telecom Says It Was Upcharged 864 Times For Fiber Install

By Nadia Dreid ( December 15, 2025, 9:04 PM EST) -- An Iowa-based telecom has accused a Lumen unit of trying to balloon a nearly $300,000 job to $257 million by forcing it to pay per foot for each of the 864 "hair-width glass fiber strands" in a single cable that will be pulled through 50-plus miles of tunnel under Phoenix....

