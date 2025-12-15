Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Nursing Home Can't Arbitrate Sex Assault Suit, Panel Says

By Y. Peter Kang ( December 15, 2025, 7:40 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday rejected a bid to arbitrate a suit accusing a nursing home of causing a patient's sexual assault, rejecting the home's "unsubstantiated assertion" that she signed an arbitration agreement upon admittance....

