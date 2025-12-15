Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Coalition Slams SSA For Feeding Data Into DHS Database

By Allison Grande ( December 15, 2025, 10:01 PM EST) -- More than a dozen consumer advocacy groups are calling on the Social Security Administration to immediately halt its sharing of personal information with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for citizenship and immigration verification, arguing that the agency can't seek "retroactive authority" for its allegedly "sweeping violation of privacy and voting rights."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies