Del. Justices Put ITG On Hook For $250M Reynolds Settlement

By Jeff Montgomery ( December 15, 2025, 7:57 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court stubbed out an eight-year ITG Brands LLC legal battle to avoid paying R.J. Reynolds more than $250 million to cover health-related settlement payments to Florida after ITG's acquisition of four of the cigarette company's brands, according to a ruling issued Monday....

