Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apple, Amazon Accused Of Collusion In £900M Class Action

By Eddie Beaver ( December 16, 2025, 5:42 PM GMT) -- Apple and Amazon have been hit with a £900 million ($1.2 billion) collective action at a U.K. tribunal on behalf of more than 10 million consumers who allegedly overpaid for Apple's products because of unlawful collusion between the two technology giants....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies