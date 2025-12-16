Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dems Press DOJ On Concerns It's Favoring AG's Atty Brother

By Lauren Berg ( December 16, 2025, 6:21 PM EST) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday asked the U.S. Department of Justice to explain why it keeps intervening in or dismissing cases that involve clients represented by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi's brother, saying the decisions "raise serious questions about whether impartiality has been compromised."...

