Red Lake Nation Deal Is Minnesota's 6th Tribal Pot Pact

By Jonathan Capriel ( December 17, 2025, 4:02 PM EST) -- Minnesota signed a tribal-state cooperative agreement with the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, granting the federally recognized tribe the ability to open eight cannabis shops outside its reservation and issue licenses to grow and manufacture the plant, and giving the state agreements with more than half of the tribes within its borders....

