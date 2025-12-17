Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Greencore's £1.2B Bakkavor Deal To Complete After CMA OK

By Najiyya Budaly ( December 17, 2025, 10:33 AM GMT) -- Irish food manufacturer Greencore said Wednesday that it expects its £1.2 billion ($1.6 billion) acquisition of rival Bakkavor to complete in January after the U.K.'s competition authority abandoned its probe amid antitrust fixes proposed by the sides....

