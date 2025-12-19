Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gunderson-Led Tax Firm Andersen Trades Up After Rare IPO

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( December 19, 2025, 5:39 PM EST) -- Tax valuation and advisory firm Andersen Group Inc. has closed a $202 million initial public offering, marking a rare IPO that required legal teams to navigate uncommon structural and governance challenges, according to attorneys who steered the offering....

