Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 International Arbitration Trends To Watch In 2026

By Caroline Simson ( January 2, 2026, 12:03 PM EST) -- Going into 2026, experts tell Law360 that they're expecting environmental issues to become front and center in international arbitration, while geopolitical uncertainty will continue to contribute to disputes. Over in China, meanwhile, a post-COVID-19 boom in investment is seeing more life sciences disputes going to arbitration. Here are three trends we're going to be watching as the new year unfolds....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies