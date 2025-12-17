Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mass. Court Orders GPS Monitoring Review For Sex Offender

By Elizabeth Daley ( December 17, 2025, 3:51 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts man sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation with location monitoring after sexually abusing his children has the right to challenge the reasonableness of the duration of his tracking, the state's highest court said Wednesday, vacating a lower court's denial of his request....

