Bonus News: Glenn Agre, Bursor & Fisher Reveal 2025 Levels

By Andrea Keckley ( December 17, 2025, 3:35 PM EST) -- Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP told its associates in a memo last week that it would be issuing year-end bonuses ranging from $15,000 to $115,000 and special bonuses ranging from $6,000 to $25,000 based on seniority, with the chance to receive premiums above the year-end bonuses based on "​​extraordinary dedication and/or performance."...

