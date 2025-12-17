Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UWM Nabs MSR-Focused REIT In $1.3B All-Stock Deal

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( December 17, 2025, 4:05 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig-advised mortgage lender UWM Holdings Corp. on Wednesday unveiled plans to acquire mortgage servicing rights-focused REIT Two Harbors Investment Corp., led by Jones Day, in an all-stock deal that boasts an equity value of $1.3 billion....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies