Doctors Freed From Suit As NC Panel Deems It MedMal Issue

By Abigail Harrison ( December 18, 2025, 7:46 PM EST) -- Parents whose young daughter died following complications from heart surgery can't revive their lawsuit against pediatric heart doctors because their fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims "sounded in" medical malpractice and were thus barred, a North Carolina state appeals court panel said Wednesday....

