NC Panel Denies Lindberg's Bid To Broaden Receivership

By Abigail Harrison ( December 19, 2025, 7:35 PM EST) -- Convicted insurance mogul Greg Lindberg couldn't convince a North Carolina state appeals court to either loosen the strictures on a receivership or free certain of his affiliates from a temporary restraining order connected to his $1.2 billion insurance scheme from the mid-2010s....

