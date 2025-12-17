Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$2.75M Award Partly Revived In OxyLife Employment Dispute

By Carolina Bolado ( December 17, 2025, 7:13 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court ruled Wednesday that a lower court wrongly erased a $2.75 million jury award for two former executives at home medical equipment company OxyLife in their employment dispute with the company, but ordered the award reduced to reflect the valuation evidence presented at trial....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms