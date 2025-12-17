Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amazon Charged Too Much Sales Tax, Tenn. Consumer Claims

By Rachel Riley ( December 17, 2025, 5:49 PM EST) -- Amazon has been hit with a proposed class action in Washington state court by a Tennessee customer who claims the e-commerce giant collected excessive sales tax on his purchases and then refused to refund him, in violation of Volunteer State tax law that holds "marketplace facilitators" responsible for charging the correct rate....

