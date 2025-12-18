Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Dismiss 'Weak' £2.7B FX Claim Against Major Banks

By Joanne Faulkner ( December 18, 2025, 10:18 AM GMT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court held Thursday that the merits of a £2.7 billion ($3.6 billion) foreign exchange rigging opt-out collective action against major banks are "weak" and that it should not have been allowed to continue. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies