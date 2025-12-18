Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

HMRC Wins Burden Of Proof Query In £54M Tax Fraud Case

By Josh White ( December 18, 2025, 6:07 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court ruled Thursday that HM Revenue & Customs doesn't bear the burden of proof in its tax liability claim against a British businessman it alleges used a company to commit alcohol smuggling and tax evasion of over £54 million ($72.2 million), plus penalties....

