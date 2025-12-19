Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

In-House Impressions

If GCs Can't Do It, How Do We Hold Boeing Accountable?

By Sue Reisinger ( December 19, 2025, 1:00 PM EST) -- Several years ago, Ben Heineman Jr. — often referred to as the father of modern-day general counsel — spoke with me about his view of a general counsel's role in shaping a company's corporate culture and ethics....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®