Nepali Citizen Denied Asylum Due To Treaty With India

By Ganesh Setty ( December 18, 2025, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals on Thursday denied asylum to a Nepalese citizen who first fled to India after she said she was politically persecuted by Maoists, finding that Nepal's treaty with India allowed her to stay in India indefinitely....

