Simpson Thacher Helps KKR Buy Out Wella For $750M

By Najiyya Budaly ( December 19, 2025, 12:01 PM GMT) -- Beauty heavyweight Coty said Friday that it will sell its remaining 25.8% stake in Wella to KKR for $750 million, while keeping the right to proceeds from any further sale or initial public offering of the hair care brand....

